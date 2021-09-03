Doctors confirm death of another poisoned Afghan boy

Doctors confirmed the death of a six-year-old Afghan who poisoned himself with mushrooms at the centre for foreigners in Dębak, about 35 km southwest of Warsaw, the Children’s Memorial Health Institute (IPCZD) announced on Friday. Earlier, his five-year-old brother also died from food poisoning.

The boys, who were evacuated to Poland from Kabul with their family, stayed in the centre for foreigners in Podkowa Leśna-Dębak from August 23. On August 24, the family consumed the mushrooms they reportedly picked at the centre.

On August 26, two children were admitted to hospital with acute liver failure after mushroom poisoning, and another child the day later. The oldest 17-year-old girl left the hospital in good condition on Tuesday. The five- and six-year-olds could not be saved.

The six-year-old boy underwent a liver transplant on Tuesday. The boy’s prognosis after the surgery was very poor, and he had symptoms of brain death. On Friday he was pronounced dead. The day before, doctors confirmed the death of a five-year-old.

After the evacuation of Afghan collaborators of the Polish Military Contingent and Polish diplomacy, the Office for Foreigners took care of 1024 Afghan citizens. They were sent to centres for foreigners or units designated for quarantine after entering Poland.

The Office for Foreigners ensured that the Afghans received a two-course lunch and a packed lunch upon arrival and had three full meals a day and constant access to hot drinks. Due to the poisoning in Dębak, employees of all centrese rs for foreigners sensitised Afghans not to eat products of unknown origin.

On Wednesday, a police investigation was initiated in connection with the poisoning in Dębak.