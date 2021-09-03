Security of borders, economy, citizens depends on digitisation: President

“The challenge of cyberspace development is one of the largest faced by humankind today. The coronavirus pandemic showed us all the great possibilities bestowed upon us by digitisation,” President Andrzej Duda said during the European Cybersecurity Forum CYBERSEC CEE Regions & Cities in Krynica-Zdrój, southern Poland.

“Suffice to recall the simplest [possibilities], such as home office work, swift communication, transfer of data but also the very necessary insurance of secure functioning of data in ICT systems,” President Duda said.

The head of state went on to stress that “the security of us all” depended on cyberspace development and digitisation, “the security of our borders, economy and our citizens. Hence the immense importance of the development of cybersecurity systems that will allow us to react to and prevent threats on the net.”

Taking it from there, President Duda made a brisk review of the historical inclusion of matters pertinent to cyberspace and cybersecurity in the agendas of NATO and the EU. In particular, he pointed to 2016 when NATO members declared cyberspace a space of potential military activities and found the development and implementation of defensive strategies in cyberspace indispensable.

“Over the last few years, the EU has been making it clear that the insurance of a high level of cybersecurity is its priority,” the President said and went on to recall that in December 2020, the European Commission presented a draft of a single digital market envisaged to create a secure cyberspace.

He also said that the EU-NATO cooperation with the view to “unify the perspective on the insurance of cyberspace security and faster development of digital technologies” was necessary.

“Cybertransformation will be the main driving force of the economic recovery,” President Duda said, adding that one of the main goals of the Three Seas Initiative was the improvement of the security level.