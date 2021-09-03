Angela Merkel to visit Poland on September 11

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel will visit Poland on Saturday, September 11 to meet with the President and Prime Minister.

“In Warsaw, the head of the German government will meet, among others, with the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda”, said Ulrike Demmer, Deputy Spokesman for the German government.

Ms Merkel will also meet with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

According to the local press agency, Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) during the meetings with Polish authorities, Polish-German relations, economic exchange, as well as issues related to current events in Europe and in the world will be discussed.