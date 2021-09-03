Majority of Poles approve gov’t handling of border situation: survey

Over half of Poles approve of the way the government is handling the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, a new poll shows.

According to the IBRiS poll for Onet, 51 percent of those surveyed agreed with the measures taken by the government, while 41 percent did not.

In addition, 75 percent of the respondents said that the crisis on the border could escalate and more migrants could try to cross into Poland, while 11 percent were of the opposite opinion.

Just over 20 percent of those polled positively assessed the opposition’s reaction to the border situation, while 64.5 percent took a negative stance.

Furthermore, over 83 percent of those polled disagreed with the cutting of a barbed wire border fence by activists.

The survey was conducted by the IBRiS on September 1 on a group of 1,100 Poles using the computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI).