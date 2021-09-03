EU to seek political form of cooperation with new Afghan authorities: FM

The EU needs a diplomatic representation in Kabul as soon as the security situation allows; what we strive for is a political form of cooperation with the new authorities in Afghanistan, not a political and legal one, said Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s Foreign Minister in Kranj, Slovenia, on Friday before the start of the second day of talks of the heads of EU diplomacy.

According to Mr Rau, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, emphasised that the EU must raise the issue of respecting human rights or comply with the rules of international law in talks with the Taliban.

“Such cooperation is highly desirable, more political than political and legal. We are postponing the recognition of the Taliban government for the distant future, but operational cooperation with them on the ground is needed,” he stated.

“We have to take into account the migration wave and here, the position of the EU as a whole has no way to deal with it. We are aware that the countries around Afghanistan will be primarily exposed to the consequences of this wave,” the FM added.

After the US withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of much of the country, as well as the capital, Kabul. The EU and NATO countries organised the evacuation of their citizens and their associates from Afghanistan.

The head of Polish diplomacy takes part in a two-day informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kranj, Slovenia. First of all, issues related to Afghanistan are discussed, but Poland and the Baltic countries also intend to raise the topic of borders with Belarus and the issue of organising the transfer of immigrants by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka to the territory of the EU under the so-called hybrid war.