No one should lecture Poland about rule of law – PM

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The Polish prime minister has said that Poland should not be “told what to do” by people in Western Europe when it comes to upholding democracy and the rule of law.

Mateusz Morawiecki’s comments, posted on Facebook, came a day after European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni appeared to suggest that negotiations between Brussels and Warsaw on Poland’s National Reconstruction Plan were being drawn out by Poland questioning whether EU law has primacy over the country’s constitution in a case regarding changes to the Polish judicial system.

Linking funding to the rule of law could stop Poland accessing the billions of euros in post-pandemic funding on which the Recovery Plan is based.

“We fought for the rule of law and democracy during the terrible years of communism, and we have a much longer tradition in principles of democracy, and we do not want to be told what to do by anyone from Western Europe about what democracy is, what the rule of law is, because we know it best,” wrote the prime minister.

Reacting to Gentiloni’s comments, the European Commission said that the words of the commissioner “reflect the Commission’s position on the issue of the primacy of EU law over national law, which is well known and applicable in all areas.”