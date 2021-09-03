Retail sales up in July – Eurostat

Albert Zawada/PAP

Polish retail sales grew by 6.4 percent year on year in July 2021 after a 8.7-percent increase year on year in June, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, said on Friday.

Month on month, retail sales went up by 0.6 percent, the agency also said.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than ten people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.