Poland to admit 500 NATO associates from Afghanistan: official

As part of allied solidarity, Poland, as previously agreed, will welcome 500 Afghans who cooperated with NATO in Afghanistan, said the head of the Office of the Prime Minister, Michał Dworczyk.

According to the arrangements, 50 of them will stay in Poland, while the rest will go to target countries within 3 months.

After the US withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of much of the country, as well as the capital, Kabul. The EU and NATO countries organised the evacuation of their citizens and their associates from Afghanistan.

The military mission in Afghanistan was finished at the end of August.

The evacuation carried out by the Polish services was carried out by military planes from Kabul to Uzbekistan, from where the evacuees were transported to Poland by the civil planes of PLL “LOT”.

The first plane with evacuees landed in Warsaw on Wednesday, August 18, and the evacuation mission itself took about a week. Ultimately, all six Polish citizens who turned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several hundred Afghan collaborators of the Polish services were evacuated. Poland also evacuated collaborators of allied states and international institutions, including employees of the International Monetary Fund.

