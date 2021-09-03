COVID-19: 349 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 349 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,889,773 including 157,127 still active. The number of active cases increased from 156,868 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 5 new fatalities – 1 from COVID-19 alone and 4 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,372.

According to the ministry, 51,790 people are quarantined and 2,657,274 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 157,127 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 36,391,474 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,860,734 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 58 out of 578 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 220,010,773 coronavirus cases, 4,557,691 deaths and 196,675,885 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 40,513,018, India has the second most with 32,903,289 cases and Brazil third with 20,830,712.