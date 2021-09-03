Unauthorised persons cannot stay in area covered by state of emergency

Artur Reszko/PAP

People lacking official authorisation have to leave, or cannot enter, the area on the Belarusian border covered by the state of emergency that was declared on Thursday.

The state of emergency, which covers 183 towns in Podlasie and Lublin provinces and bans mass gatherings and limits people’s movement in a three-kilometre-deep strip of land along the Poland-Belarus border, was introduced following an increase in the number of migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus.

The Polish government has accused the Belarusian government of pushing Middle Eastern migrants across the border in order destabilise Poland.

The ban on staying in the area will exclude people who do not have, according to official regulations, “special, justified situations which require the necessity for direct contact with a person living in the area where the state of emergency applies.”

People who work for public administration may stay in the areas covered by the state of emergency, along with those people employed in business entities in these areas as well as those those providing postal, courier, delivery and supply services. Also exempt are those persons who own property in the localities.

The ban does also not apply to farmers working on their land, students and people participating in religious worship, baptisms, weddings or funerals.

Moreover, the ban does not apply to rescue and medical services and to people on their way to health care facilities.

Employees of state services and members of the Armed Forces performing official tasks are free to travel to the areas under the state of emergency.