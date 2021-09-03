State officers need freedom of action: minister on state of emergency

“The situation is very tense. We need some new instruments to act, a certain freedom of action for the officers who are at the border,” Mariusz Kamiński, the head of the Ministry of Interior and Administration, said, explaining the introduction of a state of emergency in the border zone. He assured that Poland is in contact with Frontex and the Lithuanian and Latvian authorities.

President declares state of emergency in Poland’s border regions

On Thursday, President Andrzej Duda issued a regulation on the introduction of a state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, i.e. in parts of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces. The regulation has already been published in the Journal of Laws and entered into force on the day of its publication. The state of emergency will cover 183 towns – 115 in Podlaskie and 68 in Lubelskie provinces.

A period of 30 days has been requested by the government for the introduction of a state of emergency due to the situation at the border with Belarus, where a group of immigrants has been camping for three weeks wanting to get to Poland. According to the government, they are brought to the border by the services of the Belarusian regime, and the action is an example of a “hybrid war.”

Mr Kamiński, in an interview with the commercial broadcaster Polsat News, assured that Poland could cope with the situation on the border in the ordinary constitutional procedure, but stressed that the situation there was very tense, and the state of emergency would give service officers greater freedom of action.

Rejecting the allegations of the opposition that the government should turn to Frontex (European Border and Coast Guard Agency) for help, he assured that Poland was in constant daily contact with the agency and exchanged information with it.

The minister also pointed out that Poland defends not only its own border, but also the external border of the EU, and that the entire “artificial migration” generated by the Belarusian regime is, in a broader context, aimed at the Union.

He also assured that Poland had full support and understanding of EU countries.

“Our actions are closely coordinated with those of the Lithuanian and Latvian authorities,” he stated, pointing out that in these countries the state of emergency had already been introduced.