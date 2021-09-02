Tennis: Iga Świątek advances to third round of US Open

Iga Świątek defeated Fiona Ferro of France in the second round of the US Open in a thrilling match. The Polish tennis player will now face Estonian Anett Kontaveit for a spot in the final 16 of the tournament.

The duel started badly for the Polish player. She made a few mistakes and at 3:3 the French tennis player was able to take advantage of her opponent’s errors. Iga Świątek lost three games in a row, and consequently the first set 3:6.

In the second set the Polish sportswoman calmed her game, stopped making costly mistakes, and was more precise and effective. Finally she won in the tie break 7:3, providing new hope for victory.

In the decisive set, Fiona Ferro was devoid of energy and at a loss with how to deal with the Pole who continually raised her level. Iga Świątek did not give up a single game, winning 6:0 and thus qualified for the third round of the US Open.