Territorial Defense Forces will patrol near Belarusian border: Defence Min

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defence, announced that Territorial Defense Forces (WOT) soldiers will be patrolling areas around the clock that are under a state of emergency near the border zone with Belarus.

“Operation ‘Strong Support’ is underway. WOT soldiers will inform residents of the areas under the state of emergency what to do in an emergency. They will help local governments to protect IT systems. They will also patrol towns in the border zone around the clock,” Defence Minister Błaszczak informed on Thursday on Twitter.

On Thursday Polish president Andrzej Duda declared a state of emergency in areas close to the country’s border with Belarus. The regulation has already been published in the Journal of Laws and entered into force on the day of its publication.

The state of emergency will cover 183 localities in the border zone during a period of 30 days, and will ban all tourist excursions, cultural and mass events and demonstrations in those areas in order to allow border guards, the army and police to monitor the border more effectively.

The state of emergency was requested by the government due to the situation on the border with Belarus. In Usnarz Górny, eastern Poland, a group of immigrants who want to enter Poland illegally have been staying there for three weeks. According to the government, these people were brought to the border by the Belarusian regime’s services as a part of so-called “hybrid war”.