EU delays its approval of Poland’s Reconstruction Plan

The European Union Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, confirmed that Brussels was holding back their acceptance of the Polish Recovery Plan (KPO).

“The European Commission has not made any decision to reject the National Recovery Plan or suspend funds,” the Funds and Regional Policy Deputy Minister, Waldemar Buda wrote on Thursday on Twitter. He added that “Paolo Gentiloni only expressed an obvious position about respecting EU law”.

The Commissioner said in the European Parliament that the delay is related to the discussion on the primacy of EU law in Poland. This extends the approval procedure for the funds, but does not take away EUR 57 billion from Poland.

“The procedure for accepting the KPO is not related to other EU procedures,” Waldemar Buda wrote, referring to this statement. “The resulting media messages are an over-interpretation of these words,” he added.

So far, 18 of the 27 Member States have received a positive assessment from the European Commission for their pandemic recovery plans.