Camerimage’s stunning new European Film Centre to be built in Toruń

Sneak-peek images of the design show a large golden frog in front of one of the glass buildings, a symbol of the Energa Cameraimage Festival and the name of its top award.

Press Materials

A spectacular ultra-modern glass design is to be the new face of the prestigious European Film Centre Camerimage.

Based in the picturesque city of Toruń, the new centre will act as an international visiting card for Poland’s film industry, as well as a space to host other exhibitions, cultural and educational events.

The European Film Centre Camerimage is due to be built between 2021-2025 and is the largest cultural investment in Poland after the Museum of Polish History.Press Materials

Beating off competition from 102 architectural studios from 20 countries, the final design was won by Austrian architectural firm Baymschlager Eberte Lustenau whose cluster of sharp edged glass buildings featuring large windows and spacious wide open-space interiors, impressed the jury.

The head of the competition jury Dr Bolesław Stelmach said: “This design has, in the most attractive way fulfilled the very complex programme specifications in a demanding framework.

“The concept of multi-functional communal spaces harmoniously fits with the desired typology of dismembered solid forms.

“It allows for an appropriate special relationship between the festival forecourt and the surrounding green park.

“The dynamic solid forms allow for the opportunity for the creation of a characteristic, modern symbol within the territory of Toruń.”

It will also feature a festival centre, a market hall (a trade fair space for film products and technologies), a museum and an art gallery, cinemas, an education centre and a film studio.Press Materials

Set to be located in Toruń’s Jordanki, the completed Film Centre will feature a festival centre, a market hall (a trade fair space for film products and technologies), a museum and an art gallery, cinemas, an education centre and a film studio.

Aside from its aesthetic value, the organisers of the competition, which was launched on the 28th of February 2021 also expected the winning design to be environmentally friendly, guarantee comfort of use and satisfy health conditions and achieve high energy efficiency.

Speaking at the press conference announcing the winning design, Minister for Culture Piotr Gliński described the European Film Centre Camerimage as a ‘milestone in the development of cultural infrastructure in Poland’ and said its aim was to promote the Polish film industry and the country as a place welcoming to filmmakers.

Established in 1993, the Energa CAMERIMAGE International Film Festival, for which the new film centre will be a base, is the most recognized festival dedicated to the art of cinematography and seeks to contribute to building the prestige of cinematographers and their work.

The festival has hosted many of the world’s most recognised actors, actresses and filmmakers amongst others David Lynch, Qunetin Tarantino, Paweł Pawlikowski and Jeremy Irons.

A joint undertaking by the local government of Toruń and the Tumult Foundation, the European Film Centre Camerimage is due to be built between 2021-2025 and is the largest cultural investment in Poland after the Museum of Polish History.

The winning firm has received a prize of 1.5 mln PLN and an invitation to take part in further negotiations based on their winning design.