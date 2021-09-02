Polish gas giant takes another step on way to country’s energy security

Polish gas giant PGNiG has signed annexes to contracts with American Venture Global LNG companies for increased gas supplies from the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, the total volume of LNG that PGNiG will receive from them will increase from 3.5 to 5.5 mln tonnes annually, which corresponds to 7.4 bn cubic metres after regasification. The contracts were signed for 20 years.

Poland to invest ‘hundreds of millions of PLN’ in gas infrastructure

As part of the Polish government’s New Polish deal, several hundreds of millions of PLN will be earmarked from the state budget to expand the…

see more

The contract was concluded in Warsaw during a conference presenting the financial results of the Polish group. Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets, who was present at the ceremony, said that these agreements are another step on the way to the full energy security of our country.

He noted that the diversification of gas import sources and the possibility of choosing them, as well as the freedom to trade the purchased fuel, increases Poland’s energy independence.

The official also declared that Poland’s aim was to have 100 percent of its gas deliveries coming from other sources than Russia.

Paweł Majewski, PGNiG CEO, stated that the annexes “had given his company unique trade opportunities since the company would be able to resell gas worldwide.” He added that PGNiG would charter four gas tankers to be able to deliver LNG to any place in the world.

He also reported that the development of LNG export terminals was progressing well and that they would likely be completed in 2023. The contracts were signed for 20 years.