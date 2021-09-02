We were not able to help Afghan boys: doctors

“On Thursday, brain death was confirmed in a 5-year-old Afghan boy who poisoned himself with mushrooms. The child was pronounced dead. In the case of the 6-year-old, the prognosis for his survival after a liver transplant is unfavourable. Tests will be performed to confirm his brain death. We failed to help both of the boys,” doctors from the Children’s Memorial Health Institute (CZD) reported.

Prof. Jarosław Kierkuś from the Gastroenterology Clinic announced that the condition of the 5-year-old boy has not changed.

“Brain death was confirmed today as per applicable law. The child was pronounced dead,” he reported.

In a 6-year-old, after liver transplantation performed on Tuesday, despite its proper functioning, doctors observed increasing symptoms of severe damage to the central nervous system during the last 24 hours.

“Unfortunately, the boy’s prognosis for survival is unfavourable,” Prof. Kieruś said.

“We failed to help both of the boys,” Marek Migdał MD, the head of the CZD, told journalists.

He also explained that the situation of the 6-year-old is the same as for the younger boy two days earlier. In his case, tests will also be carried out to confirm brain death in accordance with the procedures and regulations.