Tokyo Paralympics: Sowiński scoops silver in shooting

Szymon Sowiński won silver in pistol shooting from 25 meters (cat. SH1) during the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. This is the 19th medal for Poland in the capital of Japan.

Tokyo Paralympics: three new medals for Poland

Poles scooped three more medals for Poland in the Tokyo Paralympics. Oliwia Jabłońska took third place in the final of the 400 metres freestyle…

see more

The Pole came second with a score of 21 points. The winner was the Chinese Huang with a new Paralympic record – 27 points, while the Ukrainian, Oleksiy Deysiuk took bronze (20 points).

Sowiński had to fight for silver in two extra-time rounds. This is his first Paralympic podium in the second start, after taking part in the event in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Overall, Poland has gathered 19 medals: three golds, six silvers and ten bronzes in the Tokyo Paralympics, which will last until September 5.

The Polish competitors who were the best are table tennis player Patryk Chojnowski (class 10) and athletes – Róża Kozakowska in the club throw in the F32 class and Piotr Kosewicz in the F52 discus throw.