Crisis at border with Belarus has been planned – Polish ambassador to EU

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

The Polish ambassador to the European Union has stated that the ongoing migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border has been planned and organised by the Belarusian authorities.

“The unity and multi-dimensional support of the European Union and its member countries is the key to effectively respond to the challenge set by Minsk,” Andrzej Sados, Poland’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, told the foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament on Thursday.

“It is obvious that President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime has been testing the resilience of the European Union,” Sados said, adding that the instrumental use of migrants and exposing them to danger in order to achieve political goals “blatantly violates human rights and international laws.”

In the ambassador’s opinion, this should also be seen as a hybrid attack on the European Union and a threat to common security and stability.

Sados added that an organised disinformation campaign in Belarus and Russia was also part of this hybrid attack, since it was aiming at “discrediting our countries and building new divisions in Europe.”

“It is in our common interest to send a clear signal to the world that there is no path leading through Belarus. And the point is not to defend ourselves against migrants but to deprive Belarus of a destabilisation instrument,” he said.

The diplomat also stated that Poland was ready to provide necessary protection to all people in accordance with international law, but that it had to take steps designed to prevent further illegal migration and protect the EU’s external borders.

In recent weeks Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have observed increasing numbers of migrants crossing into their territories from Belarus. Around 30 Middle Eastern migrants have been camped for the past three weeks on the Polish-Belarusian border after being refused entry by Poland.