COVID-19: 390 new cases in Poland, 55 pct more week to week

The Health Ministry announced 390 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,889,412 including 156,868 still active. The number of active cases increased from 156,596 yesterday. Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said that this is an increase by 55 percent week to week.

The ministry also announced 7 new fatalities – 2 from COVID-19 alone and 5 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,367.

According to the ministry, 51,690 people are quarantined and 2,657,177 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 156,868 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 36,335,572 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,821,841 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 56 out of 578 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 219,332,901 coronavirus cases, 4,545,878 deaths and 196,119,311 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 40,330,712, India has the second most with 32,857,937 cases and Brazil third with 20,804,215.