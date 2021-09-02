Poland to present situation on border with Belarus at Thursday’s EP meeting

The Polish ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś, will present information on the current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and the use of migrants by Minsk in a hybrid attack on the EU at the Thursday meeting of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee in Brussels, devoted to the migration crisis.

“This issue is not only about the migration dimension, but also about the security of the entire EU. It must not be forgotten that in September, Zapad-2021, a large Russia-Belarus joint military manoeuvers will take place near the border with Poland. The use of migrants by the Belarusian authorities is a hybrid attack and testing the European Union’s resilience,” Mr Sadoś stated.

“The recent events in Afghanistan and the current situation on the EU’s eastern external border have been the biggest security crisis in the European Union for many years,” he added.

Andrzej Sadoś recalled that at Tuesday’s extraordinary meeting of EU interior ministers, all countries supported Poland’s position regarding the inclusion of provisions on hybrid threats in the context of migration in the final declaration.

The piece, added to the statement upon request of Poland, states that the European Union will respond to “attempts to instrumentalise illegal migration for political purposes and other hybrid threats, including by developing new tools.”