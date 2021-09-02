Traces of sleep deprivation visible even after 7 days: study

Many of the body’s parameters do not return to normal even after seven days of unlimited slumber if preceded by a 10-day period of not getting enough sleep, an experiment carried out at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, southern Poland, showed.

“23 people participated in the experiment, of which 13 met all the qualitative criteria. Not all of them managed to adapt to the demanding nature of the study. However, such a number of volunteers was enough to obtain statistically significant results,” said Dr Jeremi K. Ochab, one of the main authors of the publication that appeared in the journal “PLOS ONE”

“First, the participants were adhering to regular sleep hygiene for 4 days, and then for 10 days they shortened their slumber by about 30 percent. The sleep-wake cycle was measured, among others, using electronic wristbands. After this time, the volunteers were able to get enough sleep and for a week, we examined their condition,” Dr Ochab said.

It turned out that after seven days, many parameters remained disturbed. This applied to the electrical activity of the brain, as well as the frequency and length of rest periods and increased activity or coping with intellectual tasks. Only the reaction time returned to the basic values.

“Investigating recovery from prolonged sleep deprivation shows persistent changes in behavioural, motor, and neurophysiological responses,” the authors stated.

Researchers say that further research will be able to show the effect of a longer recovery time and observe the order in which individual body parameters return to normal.