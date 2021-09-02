COVID-19: Vaccinated people to be excluded from further restrictions

“If [COVID-19 related] restrictions are introduced, they will not apply to vaccinated people,” Adam Niedzielski, Health Minister, announced on Wednesday. He stressed that those vaccinated cannot bear the cost of the irresponsibility of others.

The Minister was asked by the commercial broadcaster Polsat News whether possible restrictions due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases will apply to vaccinated people.

“No, they will not… they [vaccinated people] cannot bear the cost of other people’s irresponsibility,” the Minister pointed out.

When asked whether one would need to be vaccinated when going to a restaurant or cinema in the autumn, he pointed out that “one needs to get vaccinated,”

As he added, it is to be checked by event organisers or restaurant owners, who “will have the right to check COVID-19 Certificates.”

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 36,286,614 vaccine doses have been administered in Poland and 18,787,636 people have been fully vaccinated so far.