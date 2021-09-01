US offers Kyiv assistance amid tensions with Moscow

US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodmyr Zelenskiy that his country was “firmly committed” to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and offered Kyiv USD 60 mln in new security aid as it grapples with aggression from Moscow.

Poland among NATO countries supporting Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations

see more

The new security assistance package for Ukraine would include Javelin anti-armour systems and other “defensive lethal and nonlethal capabilities” as well as USD 45 mln in humanitarian aid.

The two leaders, at their first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden took office in January, were also expected to discuss the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (NS2), which Ukraine fears could be used by Russia as a geopolitical weapon. Last month, the US and Germany intended partly to allay Ukrainian concerns about NS2 being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia’s Arctic region to Germany.

Mr Zelenskiy raised the issue in his opening remarks and, reiterating his appeal from June, said he would seek to hear Biden’s vision of Ukraine’s chances for joining the NATO military alliance and a time frame for such a move. He has urged NATO members to accelerate Ukraine’s entry after a standoff with Russia this year in which Russia massed additional troops and military equipment near Ukraine’s borders. However, some NATO allies believe Ukraine needs to adopt more political reforms before gaining membership.

The Wednesday meeting took place as European leaders took stock of Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan, a move that prompted some allies to raise questions about the US security commitments.

Ukraine and Russia have been at odds since Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and backed separatists in a conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, which Ukraine says has killed 14,000 people.