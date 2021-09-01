Poland will be lectured about neither democracy nor rule of law: PM

“We do not want to be lectured by anyone from Western Europe about what democracy and the rule of law are because we know it the best,” said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia, on Wednesday.

“We fought for the rule of law and democracy during the terrible years of communism,” the PM recalled.

“Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary were established 1,100 years ago, and some of their democratic institutions are older than those in the Western European countries,” the PM pointed out.

PM Morawiecki took part in the event alongside the Bulgarian President and the prime ministers of Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia and Croatia, in the debate on the enlargement of the EU to the countries of the Western Balkans.

“The EU cannot be limited to the current borders, which means that the Western Balkans should be incorporated into the architecture of the EU as soon as possible,” the Polish PM said.

In his opinion, the events on the eastern border of Poland mean that migration and refugees will be the greatest challenge for the European Union in the coming decades.

PM Morawiecki said that the sea border is easier to defend than the land border. “The Western Balkans are knocking on our door, and we have to make a decision very quickly,” he stated.