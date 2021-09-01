Poland proved to be valuable, loyal ally: FM on Afghanistan mission

We stayed in Afghanistan until the very end of our mission as a loyal and valuable ally; our evacuation was a success and did not bring any casualties, said Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau at the Wednesday press conference.

The minister recalled that the decision to start the mission in Afghanistan was made when the Taliban sheltered the perpetrators of the attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

He went on, saying that the decision to participate in the mission in Afghanistan was due to two goals – establishing Poland’s position as a valuable NATO ally and introducing this part of Europe to the sphere of security and political stability.

After the US withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of much of the country, as well as the capital, Kabul. The EU and NATO countries organised the evacuation of their citizens and their associates from Afghanistan.

The evacuation carried out by the Polish services proceeded with the use of military planes from Kabul to Uzbekistan, from where the evacuees were transported to Poland by civil aircraft. The first machine landed in Warsaw on Wednesday, August 18, while the whole operation lasted about a week. In the end, all six Polish citizens who turned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several hundred Afghan associates of the Polish and allied services were evacuated.