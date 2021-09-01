Group of enthusiasts follow trail of Polish Himalayan pioneers in vintage truck

A team of Polish enthusiasts has embarked upon a remarkable journey, retracing the footsteps of Polish Himalayan climbing pioneers from decades ago in a vintage 1970s Polish-made Jelcz truck that had once served as a workhorse for many Polish expeditions to the top of the world.

They have been on the road for 10 days already. While some technical expertise has proved priceless along the way, the team shows no signs of slowing down, their eyes set on the very top of the world.

According to Maciej Pietrowicz, the organiser of the expedition, one of the goals of the journey is to share the story of the Polish Himalayan climbing with the inhabitants of the areas they pass by.

The 1970s and the 1980s were the golden age for Polish Himalayan pioneers, who were the first to conquer Himalayan eight-thousanders during the winter months. This year’s expedition used the very same type of truck as Poland’s Himalayan climbing teams four decades ago – the Polish-made Jelcz 300 series, a ubiquitous workhorse truck manufactured between the late 1960s and the 1990s. Their journey is facilitated by means of a Polish-designed long-range communications integration system – PIK.

After 10 days of travelling through Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, the expedition reached Ankara in Turkey. If all goes well, the team should reach Nepal in mid-September.