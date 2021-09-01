Belarus-Russia integration roadmaps may be signed in autumn: Lukashenka

Roadmaps for the integration of Belarus and Russia within the union state may be signed in October-November this year, should the presidents reach an agreement, Alyaksandr Lukashenka said on Wednesday, recalling that he will meet Vladimir Putin on September 9.

“If we finally reach an agreement, the governments will assemble together on September 10-11 and will consider adopting these programmes. If examined positively, we will approve them at the Supreme Council (of the Union States of Russia and Belarus),” Lukashenka told journalists during his visit to Bobruisk.

The Minsk leader assured that the integration programmes are beneficial for both countries.

“Russia will clearly realise what Belarus is for it and what role it can play in the fate of Russia itself in various spheres,” he said.

During the upcoming meeting, both leaders will also discuss international issues and “other current affairs on the bilateral agenda.”

Belarusian ambassador to Moscow, Uladzimir Siamashka, said on Tuesday that after the meeting of the leaders, the executive body of the union state would meet to sign integration agreements. Mr Siamaszka explained that the last of 28 documents, which is concerning cooperation in the gas sphere, is still being agreed. He suggested that the final agreement on that issue could be reached on September 7 during his visit to St. Petersburg to meet the Gazprom leadership.