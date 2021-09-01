Tokyo Paralympics: three new medals for Poland

Poles scooped three more medals for Poland in the Tokyo Paralympics. Oliwia Jabłońska took third place in the final of the 400 metres freestyle swimming, Róża Kozakowska won her second medal, after finishing second in the shot put F32 category and Table tennis players Rafał Czuper and Tomasz Jakimczuk won bronze in men’s doubles.

The Polish swimmer from Wrocław, south-western Poland, won the silver medal in London (2012) and bronze in Rio de Janeiro (2016). She competed at those Games in the 100 m butterfly (S10 category).

Jabłońska finished over 11 seconds ahead of the fourth placed Zara Mullooly from Great Britain. The winner was Canadian swimmer Aurélie Rivard, who broke the world record with a time of 4:24.08.

She’s done it! Aurelie Rivard has beaten her own World Record by over 5 seconds in the Women’s 400m Freestyle S10 🤩 #Gold Aurelie Rivard #CAN #Silver Bianka Pap #HUN #Bronze Oliwia Jablonska #POL #ParaSwimming #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 1, 2021

Róża Kozakowska won her second medal, following her second place finish in the shot put F32 category, at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. In the final she managed a throw of 7.37 meters, which gave her silver. The result of the Polish athlete was a world record briefly, but the Ukrainian, Anastasiia Moskalenko, managed to eclipse that with her throw.

This is huge! The World Record has been beaten… AGAIN! Moskalenko has beaten Kozakowska’s new WR with a throw of 7.61 metres 😱 #Gold Anastasiia Moskalenko #UKR #Silver Roza Kozakowska #POL #Bronze Evgeniia Galaktionova #RPC #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 1, 2021

Lastly, Table tennis players Rafał Czuper and Tomasz Jakimczuk lost 1:2 to the Korean pair Park-Cha in the semi-final of the team competition in the 1-2 categories, but nevertheless managed to win the bronze medal. This is the first ever medal for Polish Paralympians in the wheelchair team table tennis tournament.

Poles have now won 18 medals (three gold, five silver and ten bronze) in athletics, para table tennis, fencing, cycling, swimming and powerlifting.

Photo: Poland IN