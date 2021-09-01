Prognosis of 6-year-old Afghan boy after liver transplant still uncertain: doctors

“A 6-year-old Afghan boy poisoned with mushrooms underwent a liver transplant with no complications, but his prognosis is still uncertain. In the case of the 5-year-old, tests will be performed to confirm brain death. A 17-year-old Afghan girl left the hospital,” doctors from the Children’s Memorial Health Institute (CZD) reported.

Mushroom-poisoned Afghan boy to undergo liver transplant in Warsaw

Afghans who, after evacuation from Kabul, were sent to the centre for foreigners in Podkowa Leśna – Dębak, central Poland, on August 24, poisoned themselves with mushrooms collected on the premises of the facility on the same day. Three children aged 5, 6 and 17 with acute liver failure after poisoning with toadstool were admitted to the CZD.

Elżbieta Pietraszek MD, head of the Intensive Care Unit, explained that the condition of the 17-year-old Afghan girl is good. On Tuesday, she was discharged from the hospital. She was awake all the time, had no major disturbances and currently does not require any medical treatment.

Ms Pietraszek also reported that a 6-year-old boy underwent a liver transplant lasting many hours on Tuesday.

“The procedure went smoothly, however the prognosis for the boy’s condition is still uncertain,” she pointed out.

“The liver was transplanted without complications, it has resumed functions, while the child’s survival will be determined mainly by neurology, i.e. how reversible the changes, which undoubtedly occurred in the central nervous system as a result of cerebral edema and poisoning, will be,” Prof. Piotr Kalisiński from the Department of Surgery and Transplantology explained.

The youngest child – a five-year-old – was not eligible for a transplant due to irreversible brain damage. Ms Pietraszewska said that his condition remained unchanged.

“Brain death testing will be performed tomorrow, according to the rules and procedures,” she announced.

Marek Migdał MD, the head of the CZD, emphasised that aside from the children there were adult Afghans who had also been poisoned.

“These individuals are fully functional and do not require any medical treatment at the moment,” he pointed out.