Poland reports 366 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 13 deaths

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland recorded 366 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 285 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 475 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 465 recorded the day prior, including 55 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 52,777 people are under quarantine. So far 2,657,082 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,286,614 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,787,636 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.