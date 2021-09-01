COVID-19: 366 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 366 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,889,036 including 156,596 still active. The number of active cases increased from 156,241 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 13 new fatalities – 5 from COVID-19 alone and 8 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,358.

According to the ministry, 52,777 people are quarantined and 2,657,082 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 156,596 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 36,286,614 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,787,636 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 55 out of 578 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 218,619,330 coronavirus cases, 4,535,081 deaths and 195,464,957 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 40,114,099, India has the second most with 32,810,892 cases and Brazil third with 20,777,867.