2020 was record year for cyberattacks on Poland: daily

“2020 was a record year for cyberattacks on Poland. Even North Koreans participated in them,” the “Rzeczpospolita” daily reported on Wednesday. According to the services, the Kimsuky group, most likely operating from North Korea, tried to “obtain information that is not widely available, as well as to gain access to e-mail boxes.”

The daily referred to the “Report on the state of cyberspace security in the Republic of Poland in 2020,” prepared by the CSIRT GOV Computer Security Incident Response Team operating at the Internal Security Agency (ABW).

According to the report, spies from Kimsuky attacked Polish government institutions and entities cooperating with the United Nations. They were supposed to send messages with malware to, among others, employees of international departments, who were prior selected on the basis of social network posts specialising in professional contacts.

According to “Rzeczpospolita”, Kimsuky, also known as Velvet Chollima or Black Banshee, is a group involved in cyber espionage who became famous for attacks in South Korea, for example against a nuclear research institute and a ministry working to unify the peninsula. It is most often assumed that Kimsuky operates from North Korea, and has recently expanded its operations to other countries.

“The [Kimsuky] attacks aimed to obtain information that is not widely available, as well as to gain access to e-mail boxes,” the CSIRT GOV team reported.