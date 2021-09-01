Firefighters faced nearly 2,000 weather-related call outs in Poland on Tuesday

Firefighters recorded almost 2,000 call outs related to rainfall and strong winds on Tuesday, brigadier Karol Kierzkowski from the Polish State Fire Service (PSP) announced.

He added that most events took place in the Śląskie (558), Małopolskie (476), Świętokrzyskie (406) and Łódzkie (193) provinces.

No one was hurt following the bad weather conditions. “In the south of Poland, local rivers were flooded, exceeding the alarm and warning levels related to rainfall,” the firefighter stressed.

On Tuesday, 11 provinces in the country were given warnings of pending heavy rainfall by the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW).