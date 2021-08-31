Volleyball: Poland knocked out of European Championships

The Polish women’s volleyball team lost to Turkey 0:3 (18:25, 14:25, 23:25) in the quarter-finals of the European Championships and was eliminated from the tournament.

Thus, Poland was classified in places 5-8 in the overall standings.

The Turkish women were the runners-up of the championships two years ago, when they also defeated the Poles, although in the semi-finals. This time, just like then, the rivals were the favourites of the match. On top of that, the team coached by Jacek Nawrocki was clearly not in its top form, as they struggled against Ukraine in the Last 16 phase more than was expected.

The forecasts proved right as Turkey outclassed Poland in the first two sets. Although the Poles put up a fight in the last one, they could not turn the tide and suffered a deserved loss.

With the women’s volleyball team eliminated, the Polish fans will now keep an eye on the men’s squad who would like to mitigate their Olympic underperformance at the upcoming European Championships, co-hosted by Poland.

In the group stage to be held in Kraków, the team coached by Vital Heynen will play against Portugal, Serbia, Greece, Belgium and Ukraine.