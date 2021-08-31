Tennis: Hurkacz starts US Open with victory

Seeded 10th, Hubert Hurkacz defeated Egor Gerasimov from Belarus 6:3, 6:4, 6:3 and advanced to the second round of the US Open Grand Slam tournament in New York.

Until now, Hurkacz has faced Gerasimov only once, three years ago during the US Open qualifiers. Then, the Pole won in straight sets as well.

In the second round, the semi-finalist of this year’s Wimbledon will face either the Italian Andreas Seppi or Marton Fucsovics from Hungary. Never before has the 24-year-old Pole reached the third stage of the event held in New York.

Hurkacz is the only Polish athlete who remains in the game, as Kamil Majchrzak was defeated on Monday by Emil Ruusuvuori 4:6, 2:6, 6:3, 1:6.

Later on Tuesday, Iga Świątek will face Jamie Loeb from the US in the ladies’ first round. Another Polish player in the women’s competition, Magda Linette, lost to another hosts’ representative, Cori Gauff, 7:5, 3:6, 4:6.