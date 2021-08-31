EU ministers accept Poland’s position on hybrid threats from Belarus

The statement regarding the situation in Afghanistan, issued jointly by EU interior ministers, has taken into account Poland’s position regarding migration instrumentalisation, Bartosz Grodecki, the deputy interior minister said.

On Monday, Poland voiced some reservations regarding a draft declaration of EU interior ministers concerning the Afghan crisis, blocking the document as it insisted the statement should also refer to hybrid threats from Belarus.

“We believe that the instrumental use of migration processes and pressure exerted on EU countries should be seen as a hybrid threat,” Mr Grodecki stated, adding that Poland’s proposal “has aroused the broad interest of EU members.”

According to his information, Poland’s remarks were supported by Germany, Austria, the Visegrad Group countries and the Baltic States.

Poland, supported by the Baltic States as well as its Central European peers – the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia – advocated for strengthening the declaration with clauses referring to hybrid threats and the need to increase EU resilience against such threats in the context of the Belarusian regime’s recent actions which aim to spark a new migration crisis in the EU.

Belarus has been sending hundreds of migrants from the Middle East to its borders with Lithuania and Poland, sparking a migration crisis, as the two countries struggle to contain the wave of illegal migrants.