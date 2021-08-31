Mushroom-poisoned Afghan boy to undergo liver transplant in Warsaw

While one Afghan boy, who ate a poisonous mushroom whilst at a refugee centre in Dębak near Warsaw remains in a coma, his brother, who also ingested the same dangerous material, is to undergo a liver transplant in Warsaw.

The boys, who had been evacuated from Afghanistan together with their family, were placed in a centre in Dębak near Warsaw on August 23. A day after their arrival they ate poisonous mushrooms, which led to their hospitalisation.

The six-year-old boy will undergo a liver transplant at Poland’s main children’s hospital in Warsaw, however, it is beyond doctors’ capabilities to operate on his five-year-old brother due to the brain damage he had incurred. A 17-year-old Afghan girl has been hospitalised in the same hospital but her condition is stable.

The family picked and ate highly poisonous mushrooms in the forest near the centre where they had been accommodated.

A week ago, four Afghan adults staying in another centre were also hospitalised due to mushroom poisoning. According to a PAP source, their condition is stable, and one has already been released.

The information was confirmed by a spokesman for the Office for Foreigners (UdSC), who told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Tuesday that Afghan refugees staying in both centres had three meals a day, and that all the food offered to them was compatible with their religious and cultural requirements.

There are 1,021 Afghan nationals staying in Poland after they had been evacuated from Afghanistan aboard Polish planes.