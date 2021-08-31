Lukashenka puts more Iraqi migrants at borders with Poland, Baltic States: EU

Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues to bring Iraqi migrants to Belarus’ borders with Poland and the Baltic States, which is an issue for the entire EU, an issue of security and our borders’ integrity, a high-ranking EU officer told journalists in Brussels on Tuesday.

“This is a matter of unacceptable and cynical exploitation of migrants at the Lithuanian and Polish borders by the Lukashenko regime. The head of the EU diplomacy has contacted the [migrant’s] country of origin and the Iraqi FM… Lukashenka continues to use them [migrants] as a hybrid weapon, bringing them to the EU border,” said the officer, adding that “we are addressing this issue — an issue for the entire EU, its security and our borders’ integrity.”

The officer stressed that the topic of the Lukashenka regime’s orchestrated placement of migrants on Poland and the Baltic States’ borders is to be discussed during the EU FMs’ meeting in Slovenia. Moreover, the officer pointed out that further EU sanctions against Minsk were not to be ruled out.