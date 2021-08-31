Poland drawn with Germany, Israel, Estonia in basketball World Cup qualifiers

The Polish basketball team will face Germany, Israel and Estonia in the first group stage of the men’s World Cup qualifiers 2023. The draw took place in the Swiss town of Mies.

“I like our draw into Group D. It will be a really competitive group, but they are the teams that we are familiar with. We look forward to getting started in November to start our quest for the next World Cup appearance in Polish basketball history,” said Mike Taylor, the coach of the national team.

Israel is a fresh scar for the Polish players, who have recently lost to this team twice in the EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers.

32 teams from Europe will take part in the two-stage qualifiers for the World Cup 2023, which will take place in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

In the first phase, eight groups of four were formed. The three best teams from each will advance to the second phase, where 24 teams will play in four groups of six, including the results of the first stage. Should Poland advance from Group D, their next rivals will be three out of four teams from Group C: Slovenia, Croatia, Finland and Sweden.

In the previous basketball World Cup in 2019 in China, Poland took eighth place.