The ‘charge of the Polish brigade’ at the Battle of Komarów sealed Poland’s victory over Bolsheviks

Public domain

Whilst Polish victory in the Polish-Bolshevik war is most commonly associated with the series of battles known as the Battle of Warsaw or the Miracle of the Vistula, lesser known is the equally important Battle of Komarów

Played out on the 31st of August 1920 near the village of Komarów on the outskirts of Zamość, the three hour battle was the last and largest cavalry battle of the 20th century as well as of the Polish-Bolshevik war and resulted in the victory of the Polish 1st Cavalry Division commanded by Juliusz Rómmel over the Russian 1st Cavalry Army of Semyon Budyonny.

Captain Kornel Krzeczunowicz’s daring charge straight into the ranks of the Bolshevik cavalry led to the final and rapid retreat of the Russian’s from the field of battle.Public domain

The Battle was strategically highly significant, halting the Bolshevik advance and severely weakening its forces and allowing Poles to gain back territories earlier captured by the Bolsheviks in the east.

What made the Polish victory all the more remarkable was that the Polish cavalry was heavily outnumbered, with six regiments and around 1,500 soldiers compared with 20 Russian Regiments and over 6,000 soldiers, leading to it sometimes being referred to as the ‘Miracle of Zamość’.

The lead up to the battle began when, after a failed attempt to capture Lviv, then part of Polish territory, Budyonny was ordered to march west from Lviv with his cavalry to help the Russian forces led by Mikhail Tukhachevsky who were struggling to capture the Polish capital after defeat in the Battle of Warsaw, and on his planned route towards Warsaw through Lublin, decided to try to capture Zamość along the way.

General Juliusz Rómmel said: “At the end, we had one of the greatest charges of the whole Polish-Bolshevik War, the charge of the 8th Uhlan Regiment of Duke Jozef Poniatowski under the command of the fearless Captain Krzeczunowicz, which ultimately decided the fate of the whole battle.”Public domain

Unknown to Budyonny, the Polish army’s top leadership with the combined input of Generals Władysław Sikorski, Stanisław Maczek, Stanisław Haller and Julisz Rómmel were strategically well prepared and supported by excellent deciphering of Bolshevik radio messages by lieutenant Jan Kowaleski.

Speaking about his memories after the battle, General Rómmel said: “Our 1st Cavalry Division was the elite of the Polish cavalry and was comprised of two brigades, each with three regiments with an artillery division…Having been the military commander of the division for two months and in constant contact with Budyonny, I knew well not only the characteristics of battle, but also giving of orders to the cavalry.

The 8th Uhlan Regiment of Duke Józef Poniatowski distinguished itself in defeating the Bolshevik Cavalry Army in what has been described as the greatest cavalry battle of the 20th century.Public domain

“I knew the key order was given once a day between 6 and 7pm by radio. This order was caught everyday by our wiretap and was immediately deciphered (by Lieutenant Kowalewski).”

After a day of heavy fighting at ‘Hill 255’ and the village of Wolica Śniatyńska, the final victory was decided by the charge of the 8th Uhlan Regiment of Duke Jozef Poniatowski commanded by Captain Kornel Krzeczunowicz, whose daring charge straight into the ranks of the Bolshevik cavalry led to the final and rapid retreat of the Russian’s from the field of battle and even allowed the Poles to capture Budyonny’s car.

Public domain

The Russian 1st Cavalry Army led by Semyon Budyonny had 20 regiments and over 6,000 soldiers compared to Poland’s six regiments and 1,500 soldiers.Public domain

Writing about the final charge led by Krzeczunowicz on the 13th of May 1921 General Rómmel said: “At the end, we had one of the greatest charges of the whole Polish-Bolshevik War, the charge of the 8th Uhlan Regiment of Duke Jozef Poniatowski under the command of the fearless Captain Krzeczunowicz, which ultimately decided the fate of the whole battle.”

Spending the rest of his life in London, where his grave is located at Gunnersbury Cemetery, Krzeczunowicz wrote a book about his experiences of the Battle and gave several interviews, including one to the Polish branch of Radio Free Europe in 1980 in which he said: “There were some dramatic moments…Our three regiments faced two Bolshevik divisions, an almost hopeless situation.”

A mound commemorating the battle is located in the fields of the village of Wolica Śniatycka.Waldemar Maluga/PAP

Tomasz Muskus, London-based Polish activist and Polish history researcher, who recently rediscovered Krzeczunowicz’s grave said: “He was a remarkable man. The charge he led with the 8th Uhlan Regiment was critical to the final outcome of the Battle of Komarów, a battle which is today either less known or forgotten by a lot of people in how significant it was to the Polish-Bolshevik war.”

Testament to the importance of the Battle of Komarów, is that it is the subject of yearly re-enactments, artworks and numerous monuments, including a plaque at the grave of the unknown soldier in Warsaw, and a painting by artist Jerzy Kossak.

It has also been announced that a new monument commemorating the battle is being built in Wolica Śniatyczna and is due to be unveiled next year.