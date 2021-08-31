Poland earmarks over EUR 1.5 bln for upgrading hospitals

"We are setting up a fund of PLN 7 billion, which in the next few years will be used to modernise elements of the functioning of hospitals," Morawiecki told a Tuesday press conference following a government meeting.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The Polish government will invest PLN 7 billion (EUR 1.54 bln) in improving the country’s hospitals, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

Poland’s hospitals have been hard hit by the Covid pandemic, which demonstrated the need, according to Morawiecki, to upgrade their capabilities and equipment.

“We are setting up a fund of PLN 7 billion, which in the next few years will be used to modernise elements of the functioning of hospitals,” Morawiecki told a Tuesday press conference following a government meeting.

Morawiecki added that the fund will be used to cover the costs of the replacement of 90,000 hospital beds, 4,500 beds in intensive care units and the purchase of 400 additional state-of-the art ambulances as well as financial support for medical emergency services.