We must avoid migration crisis: EU Commissioner

We need to avoid a humanitarian and migration crisis as well as security threats, and this is what we need to discuss today,” Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs said on Tuesday before the meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels.

“We need to act now and not wait until we have a big flow of people at our external borders or until we have terrorist organisations getting stronger,” she said

She added that she was counting on the adoption of a joint statement by the interior ministers on this matter.

The Commissioner said that each country would like to avoid the situation that the EU faced in 2015, when it faced a huge influx of migrants on its territory. “We can avoid it. We are much better prepared,” she emphasised.

“It’s important the we act in a united way”.

My opening statement ahead of #JHA @EUCouncil on #Afghanistan

— Ylva Johansson (@YlvaJohansson) August 31, 2021

Ms Johansson added that EU countries must cooperate not only with each other on this matter, but also with the international community.

Before the extraordinary meeting of the interior ministers, commissioner Johansson met with the Polish deputy of Internal Affairs Minister, Bartosz Grodecki.