More than half of Poles concerned about fourth wave of COVID-19: survey

52.3 percent of the Polish population is afraid of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic according to a study done by UCE RESEARCH and SYNO Poland.

The study shows that the vaccinated people are more worried than the unvaccinated. 31.6 percent of respondents are not afraid of it, 9.3 percent of respondents did express an opinion on the matter, and 6.8 percent pay no attention to the topic at all.





“The percentage of people who are concerned seems to be relatively low, given that the fourth wave of the pandemic is associated with a number of health and economic concerns. Also, not everybody may be fully aware of the consequences of the arrival of the fourth wave or simply do not think about them,” Krzysztof Zych, analyst and co-author of the study from UCE RESEARCH told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

People aged 36-55 are primarily concerned about the fourth wave of the pandemic, with 60 percent declaring so. This is almost twice as high as the percentage of respondents aged 18-22 (33 percent).

“Anxiety is usually related to how many cases occurred in a given area or in the immediate vicinity. Taking into account the size of the town, it can be seen that Poles from areas with 20 to 49 thousand inhabitants are most worried about the fourth wave of the pandemic – almost 60 percent,” the analyst explained.

Respondents earning between 7,000 PLN (EUR 1,542) and 9,000 PLN (EUR 1,982) are most concerned with the fourth wave of the pandemic (63 percent). The least weary respondents declare earnings exceeding PLN 9,000 (EUR 1,982).

The survey also shows that 65 percent of people that have been fully vaccinated have concerns about the fourth wave. In the group of unvaccinated Poles, this percentage drops to 33 percent. In turn, those who have already taken the first dose of the vaccine and intend to take the second, 44.4 percent expressed anxiety.

“The decision to take the vaccine is usually associated with a fear of getting sick, but probably also with negative economic consequences. Therefore, people who are vaccinated are twice as likely to fear the development of an epidemic. In turn, those who do not vaccinate generally do not feel threatened by the phenomenon of a pandemic,” Mr Zych emphasised.