Poland to introduce state of emergency on Belarus border amid migrant surge

“Today, the Council of Ministers decided to ask the President to introduce a state of emergency for a period of 30 days in the border zone, which is a part of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces,” the Prime Minister announced on Tuesday during a press conference.

Mateusz Morawiecki noted that the imposition of this state would result in the introduction of a catalog of activities that would be excluded from normal operation for a period of 30 days.

“Thanks to this, we will be able to better ensure the tightness of our border and simply prevent these aggressive actions, provocations that are constantly carried out and intensified by the [Alyaksander] Lukashenka’s regime,” Mateusz Morawiecki stressed.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that Lithuania and Latvia have already introduced similar regulations.

“We are primarily responsible for the security of our citizens… for the tightness of our border, for preventing illegal migration, smuggling and any attempts to destabilise the Polish situation on the border and on its territory,” the PM stressed on Tuesday.





“We have to stop these aggressive hybrid actions that are carried out according to a script written in Minsk and by Mr Lukashenka’s patrons,” he stressed.

Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior, announced that the state of emergency would cover 115 towns in Podlaskie and 68 towns in Lubelskie provinces. If President Andrzej Duda deems that the circumstances of the imposition of a state of emergency are justified and signs the decision, the restrictions will apply immediately.