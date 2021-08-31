President honours medalists from Tokyo Olympic Games

Polish medalists from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics were honored by President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace. The Polish national team won 14 medals in Tokyo – four gold, five silver and five bronze.

The three-time Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Włodarczyk was awarded the Commander’s Cross with the Star of the Order of Polonia Restituta for outstanding sports achievements and promoting Poland on the international arena.

The Officer’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta was awarded to the remaining gold medalists – the mixed relay 4×400 m team (Iga Baumgart-Witan, Kajetan Duszyński, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik, Natalia Kaczmarek, Dariusz Kowaluk, Justyna Święty-Ersetic and Karol Zalewski), hammer thrower Wojciech Nowicki and walker Dawid Tomala.

The other Poles to have made the podium in Tokyo were honored with the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta.

Silver medals were won by: the javelin thrower Maria Andrzejczyk, the women’s double rowing team (Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Marta Wieliczko, Maria Sajdak and Katarzyna Zillmann), canoeists Karolina Naja and Anna Puławska, sailors Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar and the women’s 4x400m athletics relay race (Only Anna Kiełbasińska received the Knight’s Cross, the rest of the team already received the Officer’s Cross for gold medals).

Bronze medals were won by: hammer throwers Malwina Kopron and Paweł Fajdek, runner Patryk Dobek, wrestler Tadeusz Michalik and canoeists Justyna Iskrzycka and Helena Wiśniewska.

