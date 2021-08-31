Poland’s GDP surges 11.1 pct y/y in Q2

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s GDP rose by a record 11.1 percent year on year in Q2 2021 from a 0.9-pct drop y/y in Q1, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

In an earlier flash estimate, GUS said that Q2 GDP would grow by 10.9 percent year on year.

GUS data also shows that in Q2, investments increased by 5 percent, individual consumption by 13.3 percent and domestic demand by 12.8 percent year on year.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that investments would grow by 10.7 percent, individual consumption by 13.0 and domestic demand by 10.6 percent year on year in Q2.