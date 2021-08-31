Poland’s CPI up by 5.4 pct in August, while GDP soars by 11.1 pct y/y in Q2

The prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased in August by 5.4 percent year on year and by 0.2 percent month on month, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by a record 11.1 percent year on year in Q2 2021, the Central Statistical Office (Statistics Poland) reported in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

Economists told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the 5.4-percent increase in CPI marks the highest inflation reading in 20 years and they estimate that in late 2021 CPI may exceed 5.5 percent.

They said that the inflation rose on the back of food and fuel prices as well as hikes in gas prices and water tariffs.

Meanwhile Poland’s GDP rose by a record 11.1 percent year on year in Q2 2021 from a 0.9-pct drop y/y in Q1.

In an earlier flash estimate, Statistics Poland said that Q2 GDP would grow by 10.9 percent year on year.

The data also shows that in Q2, investments increased by 5 percent, individual consumption by 13.3 percent and domestic demand by 12.8 percent year on year.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that investments would grow by 10.7 percent, individual consumption by 13 percent and domestic demand by 10.6 percent year on year in Q2.