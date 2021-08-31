Poland reports 285 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, five deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 285 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 151 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 465 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 429 recorded the day prior, including 60 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 53,487 people are under quarantine. So far 2,657,084 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,232,370 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,750,231 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.