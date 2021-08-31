COVID-19: 285 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 285 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,888,670 including 156,241 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 155,991 yesterday.

The ministry also announced five new fatalities – two from COVID-19 alone and three from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,345.

According to the ministry, 53,487 people are quarantined and 2,657,084 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 156,241 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 36,232,370 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,750,231 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 60 out of 578 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 217,953,152 coronavirus cases, 4,524,357 deaths and 194,834,613 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 39,946,708, India has the second most with 32,768,880 cases and Brazil third with 20,752,281.